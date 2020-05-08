Rishi Kapoor choked up when breaking cancer news to best friend: Find out

Rishi Kapoor passed away last week, leaving his fans and devotees in a state of shock.

In a recent interview, Jaipur-based film distributor and Rishi's close friend of almost 30 years, Raj Bansal, remembered the first time Rishi called to inform him about his cancer diagnosis.

Bansal recalled Rishi phoning while wanting to talk about something serious.

Shortly after, Rishi choked up and told his friend to call him back after a few minutes.

When Raj called Rishi, the actor revealed he had been diagnosed with Leukemia and that he was flying to New York City for medical treatment.



"Thakur achchi khabar nahi hai," Bansal recalled Rishi as saying.