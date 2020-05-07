Chris Hemsworth says he likes Joe Russo's take on 'Extraction' ending

Chris Hemsworth has responded to the ambiguous ending of his new Netflix movie "Extraction".

The "Thor" actor plays Tyler Rake, a mercenary who is tasked with rescuing the son of India's biggest drug lord.

The film ends on an ambiguous note when the boy is seen holding his breath underwater in a swimming pool. When he surfaced, he sees someone watching him from the edge.

"I love the ambiguity there and the way you could interpret it however you like," he told IGN in an interview.

"It represents the boy's gonna be okay, whether that's the ghost of [Tyler] Rake watching over him or something, it represents someone still watching him and taking care of him – I like that version. Whether that's actually him or not, we don't know."

Extraction is written by Joe Russo, director of Marvel's "Avengers: Endgame" and Chris Hemsworth likes the writer's take on the climax of his new Netflix film.

Russo, while commenting on the ending, said: "There's nothing wrong with ambiguous endings, in fact, they can be quite entertaining and incite a lot of conversation which I always think is the value of a public medium like filmmaking, is that everyone can argue about it and discuss it."