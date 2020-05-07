Hollywood stars Jennifer Garner and Amy Adams sent Meghan Markle, Prince Harry sweet messages on Wednesday, following the release of Archie's first birthday video.

The gorgeous showbiz star Jennifer Garner was full of gratitude towards the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after watching Archie's first birthday video.

Jennifer wrote: "Thank you for sharing your gorgeous son with the world and allowing us to join you in celebrating his first birthday."

Meghan and harry had shared a rare public glimpse of their son, Archie, marking his first birthday with a video of him enjoying one of his favourite books, Duck! Rabbit!



Amy Adams thanked Meghan on her Instagram stories, posting the video and writing across it: "Thank you so much Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex for reading to us. Love this book and happy 1st birthday to Archie."



The clip, which shows Meghan reading a book to her son, was released in aid of Save the Stories campaign in the UK and the US, which helps bring much-needed support to children who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the US, the campaign was spearheaded by Hollywood stars Jennifer Garner and Amy Adams, who both quickly took to their Instagram to praise the couple.



Several of Jen's celebrity friends took to the comments section to praise Meghan and her family, including Mindy Kaling, who wrote: "Love how anxious Archie is to keep the story moving! This is so great!"