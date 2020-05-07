'Tiger King' fans throng to Joe Exotic's zoo for its reopening

The popularity of Netflix's documentary series 'Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness' continues to be evident nearly two months after its release.



The G.W. Exotic Animal Park in Oklahoma, which was heavily documented in the Netflix series and formerly owned by Joseph "Joe Exotic" Maldonado-Passage, has been closed for the past several weeks due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

But after the authorities, in Oklahoma, lifted lockdown over the weekend, hundreds of fans flocked to the zoo, now called Tiger King Park.

A large number of people gathered at the zoo . The majority of visitors were not wearing masks and were clearly breaking social distance recommendations.

The park's reopening over the weekend came as Baskin, 58, was tricked by British YouTubers Josh Pieters and Archie Manners into doing her first video interview since the Tiger King came out.

Baskin was under the impression she was interviewing with Jimmy Fallon and his late-night show, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Pieters and Manners used old sound bites from the late-night show to conduct the interview.