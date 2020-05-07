When Karisma Kapoor got rejected by grandfather Raj Kapoor for a film

The tinsel town lost one of its finest when Rishi Kapoor passed away on 30th April, 2020.

He was a legend as he acted in many hit movies over his career, including 1991 romantic drama film Henna which was directed by Rishi's father Raj Kapoor.

However, what most people don't know about Henna is that Rishi's niece Karisma Kapoor wanted to work on this film.

The problem with Karisma working on Henna was that Rishi was playing the lead role in the movie, and Karisma's casting in the film would have led to rumours about Raj favouring the Kapoor family.

This would have resulted unfavourably for both Rishi and Karisma, as well as for Raj, and so Karisma was rejected by her own grandfather.