Deepika Padukone highlights importance of music, songs

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who is busy learning new songs on her piano, has highlighted the importance of music in the lockdown.
Sharing a picture of her beloved black piano, the Padmaavat actress wrote a thankful note saying, “Thank you for the music, the songs I'm(NOT) singing... Thanks for all the joy they're bringing.”
She added “Who can live without it? I ask in all honesty. What would life be? Without a song or a dance, what are we?.”
Deepika further said “So I say thank you for the music. For giving it to me... #music.”
The actress is in self-isolation with husband Ranveer Singh and the couple has been keeping their fans updated on social media.
On the work front Deepika was last seen in Chhapaak and '83’.