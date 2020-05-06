Tamannaah Bhatia sets the record straight about dating Pakistan cricketer Abdul Razzaq

Bollywood actor Tamannaah Bhatia has been the talk of town in the past over her rumoured relationship with Pakistani cricketer Abdul Razzaq.

The rumour mills had started turning back in 2017 when Bhatia was spotted in a jewelry store with the cricketer, picking out necklaces and thereby fueling hearsay of the two getting engaged.

However, the Baahubali actor has quashed the chitchat about her love life, slamming tabloids and portals for spreading ‘baseless’ news.

"One day it’s an actor, another day it’s a cricketer, and now it’s a doctor. These rumours make it sound like I’m on a husband shopping spree. While I love the idea of being in love, I don’t appreciate baseless news when it comes to my personal life. I am happily single at the moment and my parents aren’t groom hunting,” she said.

“The only thing I’m romancing right now is my cinematic endeavors. I wonder where these speculations constantly crop up from when all I’m doing is shooting. It’s prejudicial and disrespectful.”

“The day I decide on going down that road, I will announce it to the world myself because the institute is consecrated, it’s not as casual as the numerous speculations being floated,” she concluded.