Dua Lipa applies to trademark her name in bid to make a fortune

Pop singer Dua Lipa has applied to have her name trademarked across the world in bid to make a fortune.



The singer has filed papers to register her name for various items ranging from clothes and cosmetics to computer games, books and even kitchen utensils.



The star is riding high as her new album 'Future Nostalgia', released in March to widespread acclaim, is sitting at number one in the charts.

Lawyers for the 'Physical' hitmaker have also filed applications to protect her name and brand in the US and Canada, Europe, Australia, Israel and the Far East.



The documents - which have not yet been signed off by a judge - will stop others profiting from her name and will stay in place for ten years before they need to be resubmitted.





