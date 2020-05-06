Vidya Balan on how she is using the lockdown to her advantage: I can be self-reliant

Vidya Balan, in a recent interview, shed light on the many realisations she has been having during the lockdown.



“During these trying times, I have realised that I can be self-reliant. Though we depend on a lot of things generally, I have understood that there’s nothing I can’t live without. While I know this is an extremely challenging phase, I feel blessed and grateful for everything I have. This is the time to count our blessings,” the actress said.

Talking about how she has contributed in these uncertain times, Balan stated, “Each one of us can do our bit for society to help overcome the pandemic. I have contributed to CINTAA who are raising funds for out of work actors and other technicians. I am also associated with the non-profit organisation, Roti Bank, who are providing food to homeless, migrant and daily wage workers.”

The Tumhari Sulu actress also revealed how she is keeping herself busy in quarantine.

“I look forward to doing something new every day. I watch a lot of news to keep myself aware and informed. In these testing times, there is a lot of positive news as well that gives us all a ray of hope. I am exploring my love for cooking and doing other household chores, it keeps me occupied and I am far away from boredom,” Balan concluded.