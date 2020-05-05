Ayushmann Khurrana recalls manipulative offers made by directors during his initial days

Ayushmann Khurrana is riding high in his career right now but the road to success was no bed of roses for him

Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana may be basking in fame and glory currently but the actor had to go through his fair share of troubles to reach the summit of success.



Talking to Pinkvilla, the Luka Chuppi actor opened up about his casting couch experience and how he faced many rejections.

“A casting director had told me, ‘I’ll give you the lead role if you showed me your tool.’ I told him I’m straight and I politely refused his offer,” he recalled.

“Initially, there used to be auditions where they would take your solo test. Then suddenly, the number started increasing and there would be 50 people in the same room. When I protested, they asked me to leave. So I have faced rejections,” he continued.

However, he took the rejection on a positive note and came out stronger: “Also, I’m well equipped to handle failure now because of the failures I saw at the very beginning of my career. Had I never witnessed the lows, I don’t think I would be able to handle it if it came now. Everything changes every Friday. I have just been lucky to have a few great Fridays in the last two-three years.”