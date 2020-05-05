Irrfan Khan has left behind whopping 320 crore for wife and kids

Irrfan Khan's untimely demise left the cinematic world in shock last week, on Wednesday.

The Bollywood icon had been battling neuroendocrince tumour since 2018, before finally succumbing to it last month.

According to a report in Times of India, the actor par excellence had a staggering net worth of INR 320 crore.

He used to charge up to 15 crore for a film, and 5 crore per a single brand endorsement.

Moreover, the Piku actor is also an owner of a hefty investment worth 110 crore, a lavish house in Mumbai, and a flat in Juhu as well.

Irrfan had also proved his acting mettle in various Hollywood projects, in addition to charming the audiences with his powerful acting talent in Indian movies.