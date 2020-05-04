Rakesh Roshan warned Rishi Kapoor against Delhi visit, after which his health deteriorated

Following the untimely demise of Bollywood legend Rishi Kapoor, several bigwigs from the industry are opening up about their connection with the late star.

Rakesh Roshan, filmmaker and close friend of the deceased soul, came forth saying he had warned Rishi against going to New Delhi for a wedding in February where he had relapsed, owing to his sensitive health.

Speaking about both of them having had cancer made them prone to infections, Rakesh said Rishi’s health deteriorated following the Delhi visit.

"Both of us had cancer, though different kinds. I am aware of how infection-prone we are. So when Chintu told me about his plans to go to Delhi in February for a wedding I advised him against it. But he still went and had a relapse there. When I met Chintu he admitted he should’ve listened to me and that he made a mistake by going to Delhi," he told Mid-Day in an interview.

He further termed Rishi’s son Ranbir Kapoor as a ‘pillar of strength’ for his father: "He (Ranbir) has been a pillar of strength to his father (Rishi Kapoor).”

“When I called Dabboo [Randhir Kapoor], his number was busy. That's when my heart sank and I instinctively knew something was wrong. Then I rang up Ranbir who shared the news. It was so shocking that I started crying on the phone. Instead of me consoling him, Ranbir comforted me."