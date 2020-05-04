DJ Bravo working on a song for MS Dhoni: Windies cricketer tells Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone was let in on a special surprise on Indian cricket champ MS Dhoni by DJ Bravo

B-Town diva Sunny Leone and West Indies cricketer DJ Bravo gushed over Indian cricket champ MS Dhoni as the actor was told a special surprise is in store for the Indian batsman.

During an Instagram Live session, Sunny was told by Dwayne Bravo, former captain of the Windies that he is currently working on a special track dedicated to the Indian cricket ace.

"I'm working on a song named Number 7. It is a special song which is for M.S. Dhoni only. I am gonna write this song based on his career, his achievement, love that we all cricketers have for him, so the title of the song is Number 7," Bravo said.

Hearing the news, Sunny began singing praises for India’s former captain, saying: "He (Dhoni) is such a fun human being, he is so positive and I had a great time talking to him on my show. His positive attitude makes you smile during these sad times.”