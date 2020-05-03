When Al Pacino couldn’t stop praising Akshay Kumar

Famed Hollywood actor Al Pacino heaped praises on Akshay Kumar, praising his performance in Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara! tremendously.



It was in 2013 when Al Pacino was left impressed by the film’s trailer, particularly Akshay’s acting talent as a villain in it.

“Pacino and Barry were talking about the changing scenario of gangster films when Barry mentioned Bollywood’s OUATIMD. Pacino has seen its theatrical trailer, and was extremely impressed,” Hindustan Times reported a source as saying.

“The promo of the Indian gangster film brought some fond memories back from my Godfather days,” the star added.

In response, Akshay replied, “A touch of appreciation is always held dearly in an actor’s heart, even if it’s from the simplest of people like our dear spot boys. But to have your work spoken of so kindly by the world’s most admired gangster Al Pacino himself – I had goosebumps thinking about him watching the promo!"

He went on to say, "I was humbled, not only as an actor but as a fan of his legendary work. I pray he enjoys the final piece as much as he enjoyed the promo.”