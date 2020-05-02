Eminem wears face mask on the cover of 'Music To Be Quarantined By'

Eminem wears a face mask on the cover of 'Music To Be Quarantined By'

Eminem on Saturday asked his fans to join him on Shade 45 to know what he is listening to during the coronavirus lockdown.

The rapper took to Instagram to invite his fans to join him on his radio station Shade45 as part of his COVID-19 relief initiative "Love Your DJ" for young artists.

Slim Shady shared the edited cover of his music album "Music To Be Murdered By" in which his face is covered by a mask with the title edited as "Music to Be Quarantined By".

"Join me on @shade45 & listen to what I’m listening to on this lockdown! Starts Sat. @ 12 PM EST - listen for free hit the link in my bio. #MusictoBeQuarantinedBy #LoveYourDJ," he wrote on Instagram.



