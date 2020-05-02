Neetu Kapoor writes heartbreaking farewell note for Rishi Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor has shared a throwback photo of her husband veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who passed away on Friday, and penned down a heartbreaking farewell note for him.



Neetu turned to Instagram and shared photo of Rishi wherein the late actor is seen holding a drink and smiling at the camera.

She captioned the picture “End of our story” with two love emojis.



The endearing post has received a lot of love from B-town celebrities and friends of the Kapoor family. Most of the friends commented with heart emojis.

Rishi Kapoor passed away on Friday.

Earlier, Neetu, on behalf of the family, had shared a message on the passing of Rishi.







