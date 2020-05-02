close
Sat May 02, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Bollywood

Web Desk
May 2, 2020

Neetu Kapoor writes heartbreaking farewell note for Rishi Kapoor

Bollywood

Web Desk
Sat, May 02, 2020
Neetu Kapoor writes heartbreaking farewell note for Rishi Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor has shared a throwback photo of her husband veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who passed away on Friday, and penned down a heartbreaking farewell note for him.

Neetu turned to Instagram and shared photo of Rishi wherein the late actor is seen holding a drink and smiling at the camera.

View this post on Instagram

End of our story ️️

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on

She captioned the picture “End of our story” with two love emojis.

The endearing post has received a lot of love from B-town celebrities and friends of the Kapoor family. Most of the friends commented with heart emojis.

Rishi Kapoor passed away on Friday.

Earlier, Neetu, on behalf of the family, had shared a message on the passing of Rishi.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on



Latest News

More From Bollywood