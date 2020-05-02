Man claims he 'got married' to Priyanka Chopra in 2014

Bollywood and Hollywood star Priyanka Chopra’s fans were taken aback after a man came forth on Twitter saying he had been married to the actor before Nick Jonas.

The social media user was responding to a tweet by Chrissy Teigen asking people their experiences on finding temporary fame.

“Have you ever been famous but for like 1 minute? a talking head on an infomercial, in the background of a big movie? something u share with people at dinner parties but it’s so stupid..I would like to see it,” she had asked.

Replying to her, the man named Brandon Schuster said: “I got ‘married’ to Priyanka Chopra in 2014. I put two flower leis on her to welcome her to a ‘green carpet’ event in Tampa. Little did I know that symbolized ‘marriage’ in Indian culture. The Indian press had a field day with it and I was giving exclusive interviews the next day.”

The incident also ended up getting misreported and fueling false rumours later.

Meanwhile Priyanka is happily married to singer Nick Jonas since December of 2018.