Chunky Panday reminisces upon time spent with Rishi Kapoor

Chunky Panday has had a rather long history working with Rishi Kapoor and he recently shared his experiences working with the renowned actor on set over the years.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Chunky Panday was quoted saying, “I remember watching Bobby (1973) in the theatre. I’ve been Rishi Kapoor’s biggest fan,” the actor admits. “After I became an actor, I worked with him in Kasak (1992) where we didn’t have a single scene together. I was quite upset back then.”

During the course of the interview, he also touched base on his time with Rishi Kapoor during the shoot of Housefull 2, stating, “Then I got a chance to work with him in Housefull 2. When we had the first screening of Housefull 2, I couldn’t make it because I was travelling. After the show, he called me and said to me, ‘You’re a fine actor!’ That coming from him was bigger than receiving any award.”

Chunky Panday admits that during his time in Bollywood, Rishi Kapoor had a major influence on his career. “I took on negative roles because I saw him as Rauf Lala in Agneepath (2012) and I was shaken up by that performance. The reason I did Saaho (2019) and Begum Jaan (2017) was because he inspired me to take that route. There’s going to be no one like him,” he says.

Before signing off, Panday admitted that one of his “biggest regrets” in life were that he didn’t not meet Rishi Kapoor in the past couple of years. “The last time we worked together was when we went to Bengaluru for an event. Then he went to New York for his treatment. While I was there, I wanted to meet him. So, I called him up and I came to know that he was resting. I didn’t want to disturb. When he came back to India, I wanted to visit him but he went off to Delhi to resume shooting and got very busy. But I’ll cherish every moment that I spent with him.”