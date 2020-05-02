close
Sat May 02, 2020
Bollywood

Web Desk
May 2, 2020

Karisma Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor in hearbreaking post about family

Bollywood

Web Desk
Sat, May 02, 2020
Karisma Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor in hearbreaking post about family

Rishi Kapoor left everyone mourning after he breathed his last on Thursday, succumbing to  leukemia. 

While it is very  hard for the entire Kapoor clan to digest Rishi's passing away, it looks like the actor's niece Karisma Kapoor is already missing his  presence as she recently shared a photo of Rishi alongside the entire Kapoor family.

In the photo, Rishi can be seen posing and smiling along with his loved ones, which include Neetu Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Babita, Reema Jain, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and others.

According to reports, the picture was taken on brother Randhir Kapoor's birthday celebrations, wherein all family members seemed to be having a good time. 

Remembering her uncle Rishi, Karisma captioned the photo,  "Family."

Check it out here 

