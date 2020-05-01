close
Fri May 01, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Bollywood

Web Desk
May 1, 2020

Sushmita Sen recites verses from the Holy Quran; video goes viral

Bollywood

Web Desk
Fri, May 01, 2020

Sushmita Sen recites verses from the Holy Quran; video goes viral

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen has won the hearts of the Muslim fans by reciting the verses from the Holy Quran.

The Indian actress recited Surah Al-Asr on the request of one of her fans during live session on Instagram.

The children of actress were also present during the live session. Sushmita’s daughter also recited the verses with her mother.

The video of Sushmita wherein she is reciting has gone viral on the internet.

Also, answering to one of the fans from Multan, the Bollywood actress hinted at visiting Pakistan soon, adding that she had visited Karachi thrice and received a lot of love.

Latest News

More From Bollywood