Sushmita Sen recites verses from the Holy Quran; video goes viral

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen has won the hearts of the Muslim fans by reciting the verses from the Holy Quran.



The Indian actress recited Surah Al-Asr on the request of one of her fans during live session on Instagram.

The children of actress were also present during the live session. Sushmita’s daughter also recited the verses with her mother.

The video of Sushmita wherein she is reciting has gone viral on the internet.

Also, answering to one of the fans from Multan, the Bollywood actress hinted at visiting Pakistan soon, adding that she had visited Karachi thrice and received a lot of love.