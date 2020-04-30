Karachi woman set on fire by husband, mother-in-law succumbs to injuries

The News/via Geo.tv/Illustration/Files

KARACHI: A young woman, who was set on fire by her husband and mother-in-law here in the metropolis' Shah Latif Town, succumbed to her burn wounds, police said on Thursday.

According to police, she had been hospitalised at Karachi's Dr Ruth K. M. Pfau Civil Hospital for five days; she was set ablaze on April 25.

About 90% of her body had been severely burned.

A case was registered in Malir's Shah Latif police station on behalf of the deceased's father. Only her mother-in-law has been arrested so far, authorities said, adding that her husband was absconding.

Four suspects 'confessed' to rape, murder

A day earlier, police had announced that four suspects had "confessed" to a robbery, rape, and murder that took place earlier this month in the metropolis' Upper Gizri neighbourhood.

The senior superintendent of police (SSP) for investigations, Ameer Saud Magsi had said the incident had occurred on April 13, when the suspects had entered a house for robbery but faced resistance. They had then shot a girl and fled, taking with them a mobile phone and Rs30,000.

According to SSP Magsi, the arrested suspects "confessed during questioning to raping the girl as well".

"They raped her, killed her, and then robbed the residents, before fleeing," he had said, adding that the stolen money and mobile phone were recovered.