Before Rishi Kapoor's death, son Ranbir Kapoor found solace in Alia Bhatt

Rishi Kapoor’s son and actor Ranbir Kapoor had found solace in girlfriend Alia Bhatt

Bollywood actor extraordinaire Rishi Kapoor, before passing away, had been battling cancer since the past two years.

And with the coronavirus pandemic taking over the world, the veteran star’s family was undoubtedly concerned for his health especially since he had been hospitalized twice earlier this year.

However, during these past few difficult weeks, Rishi’s son and actor Ranbir Kapoor had found solace in girlfriend Alia Bhatt, who proved to be a pillar of strength for him.

A source close to the couple was cited by Times of India as saying: “Ranbir is a recluse. He isn’t very expressive unless he’s with his mom or someone very close to him. With Alia he could just be himself. And she also offered him all the support to deal with his dads illness as any girlfriend would.”

“Alia had his blessings and that meant the world to Ranbir. Alia’s warmth, her energy and spunk cheered up Rishi. She stayed by Ranbir’s side for the last three weeks, not leaving him even for a minute,” it was further revealed.

As per the publication, the two were supposed to tie the knot sometime this year, but his untimely demise may put the nuptials on ice.

The veteran actor breathed his last early morning on Thursday after he was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday night.

His brother, Randhir Kapoor had said the actor who had been suffering from cancer, complained of breathing problems after which he was hospitalized.

Kapoor made his debut as an actor back in 1970, working for his father Raj Kapoor’s film Mera Naam Joker and went to reign over the industry with his several romantic lead roles.

Kapoor’s death comes only a day after actor Irrfan Khan breathed his last in Mumbai on Wednesday.