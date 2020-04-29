Salman Khan grieved over death of Irrfan Khan

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of legendary actor Irrfan Khan.



The Bharat actor, who is in self-isolation at his Panvel farmhouse with close family members and friends, turned to Instagram and shared a throwback photo with Irrfan and wrote, “Big loss to the film industry, his fans, all of us n specially his family.”

“My heart goes out to his family. May God give them strength,” Khan wrote.



“Rest in peace brother u shall always be missed n be in all our hearts..,” the Dabangg actor wrote.

Irrfan Khan died on Wednesday in Mumbai, a day after he was admitted and was at ICU after his heath deteriorated due to colon infection.

He was diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer in 2018 and was treated in Britain for a year. He returned to India in 2019 and completed his last film Angrezi Medium.