Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film ‘Thalaivi’ faces massive loss worth five crore

Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film Thalaivi has suffered a massive loss of five crore due to the coronavirus lockdown.

According to Mid Day, the rent of the film's studio was already paid for the month of March. Whereas, no shooting was carried out owing to the global pandemic.

As per reports, the sets had been constructed in Indian cities Chennai and Hyderabad, but shootings were halted subsequently and it is feared that if the lockdown continues, the high-structered sets will be ruined due to the upcoming monsoon season.

Shailesh R Singh, the producer of Thalaivi stated that the shoots will have to be wrapped up before the monsoon season arrives, because reconstruction of the sets will be expensive.

Co-prodcucer Vishnu Vardhan Induri stated that almost 40% of the film's shoots are yet to be shot in Chennai.