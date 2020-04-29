When Katrina Kaif's bikini-clad pictures with Ranbir Kapoor broke the internet

Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor dated each other for quite some time keeping their relationship strictly under wraps.



However an incident occurred in 2013, wherein a leaked picture of the former flames spread like wildfire, creating a massive stir.

The leaked pictures were from a beach in Ibiza, in which Katrina and Ranbir were seen in an intimate setting.

While Kat was dressed in a bikini, Ranbir was papped shirtless in a pair of blue shorts.

According to reports, the clicks were taken when Katrina and Ranbir had flown to Ibiza, with close friend Ayan Mukerji, to attend a concert by David Guetta.



Shortly after, Ranbir and Katrina were angered over the leakage of their personal pictures.

The actress even lashed out saying, "Showing private pictures is a wrong and disgusting thing to do.”

She was backed up by her former boyfriend Salman Khan, who provided her full support in this regard. Apart from Salman, many other Bollywood celebs condemned the leaking of the actors' private snaps.

Although Katrina and Ranbir have long parted ways, the pictures continue to be a part of news even today.

While Ranbir currently is dating Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif is rumoured to be seeing Vicky Kaushal.