Kriti Sanon reveals her experiences battling harsh judgment at the hands of family members

Kriti Sanon is a self-made Bollywood star who achieved fame on her own terms and merit despite the prevailing nepotism in the industry.

Today she is known for her spectacular performances and box office hits. However, she recently admitted that despite her success she has had her fair share of doubts and struggles during the course of her career.

Kriti fought through extreme societal pressures to reach her current status in life and during an interview with Pinkvilla, she opened up about it all. She stated, "There was a point when I had just thought of coming to Mumbai and trying in films."

"Then, there were a few relatives and friends felt, 'I don't think it's going to work, industry achhi nahi hai. Bohut log struggle kar rahe hai; shaadi nahi hogi tumhari jaldi. (the industry is not good. A lot of people are currently struggling; if you continue with this, no one will marry you) I have heard things like that. A lot of that."

However, despite the setbacks, she has climbed the charts time and time again. "Today, the same people talk to me like they're really proud of me which they are. It obviously feels great. I have come from nowhere and I never had thought of becoming an actor. I was an engineer and this wasn't the space I had thought of at all."