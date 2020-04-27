Arjun Kapoor believes sometimes ‘the critique can be a bit toned down’. Photo: Innersane

Arjun Kapoor, Bollywood megastar and most harshly-criticized actor recently wore his heart on his sleeve during a tell-all interview was he admitted that critics end up getting too harsh on him at times.

During an interview with film critic Anupama Chopra, Arjun opened up on past film reviews and other performances he received the short end of the stick for.

When Anupama praised Arjun’s talent and touched base on his valor in the face of intense criticism Arjun replied by stating that it isn’t like he ‘was designed to be happy about the fact that I don’t always get the best reviews in the world.’

“I think a lot of times I get a little extra flak because of the fact that I am more internal as an actor and in our profession, a lot of externalization is needed to project the performance,” he admitted.

However, Arjun believes the audience is able to catch his ‘genuineness’ in his approach to the craft. “But I never feel like arre yaar main toh bahut kharab actor hu. Because there is a very big difference between being a bad actor and being a good actor who has not done justice to what you feel.”

During the course of the interview, Arjun also touched base on the negative reviews he experiences when a film does not do as well as intended.

Before signing off, Arjun also shared his views on critics, stating, “You have minimal words. You’re not able to sometimes maybe transcribe the value of an actor or his performance. It gets put into just adjectives. You take it with a pinch of salt. I don’t hold it against you all but at the same time, I sometimes feel the critique can be a bit toned down also because I know I am good at what I do but I don’t think I get enough due for it.”