Inside Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan’s office-turned-quarantine centre

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan decided to convert their four-storey personal office into a two-bed quarantine centre in Mumbai, giving it up to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The office's construction work was completed by 'Gauri Khan Designs,' in collaboration with 'Meer Foundation.'



Recently, Gauri took to Instagram handle to give a sneak-peek inside her personal office, which is now a fully-fledged quarantine centre.

"#GauriKhanDesign's refurbished this office …a quarantine zone providing essentials and services to those in need. We must stand together and stand strong in this fight against #Covid19," Gauri wrote, sharing a video.

The video was previously shared by ‘Meer Foundation’ on the photo-sharing app, “Making space for each other. #MeerFoundation has effectively transformed the 4-storey private office building, offered by @gaurikhan and @iamsrk, into quarantine quarters under @my_bmc’s guidance. In this fight, we stand together stronger than ever before," the post read.



Earlier, SRK and Gauri also donated to the government's fund for the battle against COVID-19.