Sun Apr 26, 2020
Bollywood

April 26, 2020

Karisma Kapoor accused of keeping her kids away from their father for money

Sun, Apr 26, 2020
Karisma Kapoor accused of keeping her kids away from their father for money

Karisma Kapoor married Sanjay Kapoor in 2003 in a lavish wedding ceremony.  The couple had two kids, Samiera and Kiaan shortly after. 

However, the former flames got separated in 2010, and Karisma left her husband's house along with her kids.

A custody battle then ensued, following which Karisma was falsely charged for not wanting to let her kids meet Sanjay, for money. 

According to Indian media reports, Sanjay Kapoor stated that Karisma purposely used their kids and never let him or his family meet them. 

The mere purpose of the actress was to gain more money, he added .

Sanjay also added that the actress did not even allow his father to meet their kids and his father passed away after six months, having the unfulfilled desire to meet his grandchildren.

Sanjay Kapoor and Karisma got separated in 2010, whereas, Karisma got the custody of her kids after they got divorced legally in 2016. 

