After Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn releases coronavirus-themed song ‘Thahar Ja’

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn followed in the footsteps of superstar Salman Khan and released his coronvirus-themed song Thahar Ja, stressing the need to stay at home but to also stay happy and calm.



The Tanhaji actor turned to social media to share his song.

With the song Thahar Ja, Ajay urges the world to slow down and stay home for the safety of their loved ones during coronavirus lockdown.

Sharing the link of the song, Ajay wrote on Twitter “Pause. Reflect. Pray. We will weather this storm together. Stay safe, Stay Happy. Apno ke liye #ThaharJa.”

In the description of the YouTube post, the actor wrote, “Ajay Devgn presents “Thahar Ja” a song urging the world to slow down and stay home for the safety of their loved ones during the global pandemic. The effort of togetherness and hope.”

According to India media, the video was shot at home and Ajay’s son Yug Devgn assisted in the making of the song.

The song has received thousands of views within no time on the video sharing platform.