When Shah Rukh Khan warned Aamir Khan, Kajol is 'very bad' and 'unfocused' at work

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol make one of the most iconic on-screen couples and are known to be great friends as well.

However, their friendship began on a shaky start, as many may not be aware of. The King of Bollywood had even gone as far as warning costar Aamir Khan against working with her.

Talking to Indian Express, SRK admitted: “When I was working with her in Baazigar, Aamir (Khan) asked me about her as he wanted to work with her. I left him a message saying, ‘She is very bad, no focus, you will not be able to work with her’. And then I saw the rushes in the evening. I kept calling Aamir to clarify. I told him, ‘I don’t know what it is but she is magical on the screen’.”

On the other hand, Kajol too was more or less of the same opinion about King Khan.

“I remember Shah Rukh and other actors had a huge hangover when they came on the sets and I was jabbering away in Marathi to his make-up guy. They were like ‘what is that voice. It is going to split open our heads’. He was very grumpy but I kept chatting and finally he said, ‘Will you please shut up… chup ho jao’. I think that’s how we became friends,” Kajol recalled during the same interview.

SRK chimed in saying: “Even now, I have to tell her to ‘shut up’”.

Several years forward and the two are closer than ever. Khan during the 20th anniversary celebrations of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge was all praises for her.

“Kajol is not technical, she is an honest actor and that’s a great quality. My daughter (Suhana) wants to become an actress and I would want her to learn that. I hope I learn that from Kajol. I can’t explain but she is something else on screen.”