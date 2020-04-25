Sara Ali Khan leaves fans in fits yet again with hilarious knock-knock jokes for Ibrahim

Sara Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim are often found making fans chuckle from behind their phone screens

Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim share a bond unlike any other sibling duo in the industry.

The two are often found making fans chuckle from behind their phone screens and with the coronavirus lockdown in place, the 24-year-old Simmba star is making sure her fans have something to laugh about.

The actor’s hilarious knock-knock jokes, and Ibrahim’s priceless reaction towards them is making fans roll on the floor with laughter.

In her most recent post, the Kedarnath star can be seen annoying her little brother again. “Knock knock,” says Sara.

“Who’s there?” replies Ibrahim.

“Tank.”

“Tank who?”

“You’re welcome!” says Sara, letting out a chuckle while leaving Ibrahim baffled and face-palming.

Captioning the post, Sara wrote: “For now, we all live under a rock. All of us- the nerds the jock.”



“In the meantime Ibrahim and sister you can mock While we do our favourite Knock Knock,” she added.