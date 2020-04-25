Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor's throwback picture takes internet by storm

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor were in a long-term relationship for more than two years, and recently, a throwback picture of the former flames alongside a fan went viral.

In the picture, the former couple colour-coordinated their outfits, looking adorable.

The photo was taken during the promotion of their movie Tashan in New Delhi.

While Deepika looked adorable in a white printed saree with borders filled with red floral works and a matching blouse, Ranbir looked dapper in a red kurta and printed black overcoat.

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor made their Bollywood debut during the same year. They starred in three films together, including Bachna Ae Haseeno, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Tamasha.

The duo dated each other previously but now have moved on with their significant others. While Deepika married Ranveer Singh, Ranbir is dating Alia Bhatt.

On the work front, Ranbir will be sharing screen space with girlfriend Alia Bhatt in Brahmastra.

Whereas, Deepika has a line-up of schedule this year. The actress will be soon seen in a sports drama, and in a remake of Hollywood movie The Intern with Rishi Kapoor.