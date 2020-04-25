When Salman Khan cancelled his own wedding ceremony in 1999: Find out

Salman Khan is one of the most eligible bachelors in B-town and while he has gotten married several times on-screen, in reality the actor remains single.



However, there was a time when Salman almost got married, but cancelled the ceremony because of unknown reasons.

The Shadi kar Ke Phans Gaya Yaar actor revealed in a TV show that he was 'very close' to get married.

While no one knows why the superstar called off his own wedding, his close friend, Sajid Nadiadwala, revealed inside details about the marriage.

As told by Sajid, Salman decided to get married on his father’s birthday in November, 1999.

Sajid added that he had also decided the same date for Salman's marriage.

After all the cards were distributed, five or six days prior to the ceremony, Salman changed his mind and refused to get married.

"I am not in the mood," Salman said, according to Sajid.

Currently, Salman is rumoured to be in a relationship with Iulia Vantur, who is stuck with him at his Panvel farmhouse amid lockdown.