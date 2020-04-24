‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ team ‘had to literally CGI’ Alaya F’s third degree burn

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
It has recently come out that during the shoot for Jawaani Jaaneman, Alaya F suffered a massive third degree burn and it appeared to have extensively affected the post production side of the film at large.
During an instagram live with BollwoodLife Alaya F stated, “Three days before the shoot began, I was at a restaurant somewhere in London, where I ordered a nice kettle of piping hot green tea."
"I remember, I was pouring a cup for one of my friends while I was talking to another and I suddenly poured this piping hot tea straight on my leg. Following this, I had a massive third-degree burn on my leg, which was huge and fleshy and had a lot of pus," she added.
Even Saif Ali Khan became shocked the moment Alaya F came on set with a “proper third-degree burn.”
She initially “thought it would get covered with make-up, but they (the makers) told me I would get an infection if make-up was on. They had to literally CGI it out of the film. There are burn clean-ups that have happened and they had VFXed it out," Alaya concluded.