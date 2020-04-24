‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ team ‘had to literally CGI’ Alaya F’s third degree burn. Photo: Instagram

It has recently come out that during the shoot for Jawaani Jaaneman, Alaya F suffered a massive third degree burn and it appeared to have extensively affected the post production side of the film at large.

During an instagram live with BollwoodLife Alaya F stated, “Three days before the shoot began, I was at a restaurant somewhere in London, where I ordered a nice kettle of piping hot green tea."

"I remember, I was pouring a cup for one of my friends while I was talking to another and I suddenly poured this piping hot tea straight on my leg. Following this, I had a massive third-degree burn on my leg, which was huge and fleshy and had a lot of pus," she added.

Even Saif Ali Khan became shocked the moment Alaya F came on set with a “proper third-degree burn.”

She initially “thought it would get covered with make-up, but they (the makers) told me I would get an infection if make-up was on. They had to literally CGI it out of the film. There are burn clean-ups that have happened and they had VFXed it out," Alaya concluded.