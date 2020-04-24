Aamir Khan reveals reason behind rejecting Dilip Kumar starrer 'Saudagar'

Aamir Khan had the golden opportunity of working with legendary actors Dilip Kumar and Raaj Kumar in bockbuster hit Saudagar. However, the superstar turned down the offer.

It was reported that Aamir was approached for the iconic role of ‘Vasu’ in the film, which later went to Vivek Mushran, after he refused to do it.

Spilling the details behind his refusal, Aamir said there was not much to do in the film, and his role was quite short as compared to Dilip Kumar and Raaj Kumar.



The 3 Idiots actor was well established at that time and he felt that the movie didn’t have much space for him.

After Aamir’s refusal, Subhash Ghai casted newcomer Vivek Mushran, who went on to become an overnight star.

Later on, Aamir said he regretted not signing up Saudagar, as he never got another golden opportunity to work with both the Kumars of Bollywood.

Not only this, Aamir has also rejected many films that became blockbusters including Darr, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Saajan.