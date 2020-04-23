Deepika Padukone’s talk with WHO chief on mental health amid pandemic put on hold

Deepika Padukone and WHO chief were initially supposed to throw light on the coronavirus pandemic

Bollywood’s leading lady Deepika Padukone had earlier been scheduled to go into discourse about the coronavirus pandemic with World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

However, the talk, anticipated by many of her fans has been put on ice indefinitely, where the two were initially supposed to throw light on the coronavirus pandemic and how people can keep their mental health in check.

Turning to her Instagram Story, the Padmaavat actor wrote: “Hello everyone, I hope all of you are safe and staying indoors! I regret to inform you that due to unforeseen and highly unavoidable circumstances, the conversation ‘Prioritizing mental health during the pandemic and beyond’ between Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, WHO and I, scheduled for 23rd April, 2020 has been put on hold until further notice.”

“Having said that, mental health is a very real and valid aspect of this pandemic; one that I hope we prioritize and nurture through these unusual times and beyond. Much love, Deepika,” she added.