Bhumi Pednekar reveals she lost her father to cancer at an early age

Bhumi Pednekar and her sister Samiksha Pednekar got candid about their father's tragic death during an interview with Pinkvilla, wherein she revealed that they lost their father due to cancer at an early age.



The Pati, Patni Aur Woh actress said, "We were quite young. I was 18, Samiksha was probably 15 when we lost our dad due to cancer. We saw him through prolonged sickness and really suffer a lot. Obviously, losing a parent is never easy and I had a wonderful father. He was just a father, we miss him every day.”

While speaking of her mother’s strength, Bhumi added, “But my mom is made of something else, she really got us together. I think just us as a family, we went into warrior mode post that."

The Dum Laga Ke Haisha star further said how she managed to work hard even more than ever after her father's demise, "I started working, 10 times harder than I would. We both just grew up and realised that shit is getting real, and we need to get our act together. The two years were a mess but we gathered ourselves really fast. Today when we look back, we wonder how we survived those days, how we got through it, but it happened."

Bhumi and Samiksha concluded by saying that they feel their dad's presence all the time, "I strongly feel since my dad passed away, we constantly feel his presence. It is all him because of whom our lives changed. Our both coming of age, everything happened in sync. It was incredible. I really feel it is my father’s energy and he is just blessing us. Somewhere we are a product of our father, and we look very similar to him."