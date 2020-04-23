Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam Khan receives adorable marriage proposal

Shah Rukh Khan recently had an interesting QnA session on Twitter with his fans, where he answered questions of his fans related to his career, film industry and coronavirus.

During the session, a fan came forth extending a marriage proposal towards SRK's son AbRam.

Posting the picture of his niece, the fan said, "#AskSRK, sir my niece Vedika loves AbRam, can she marry him, she’s only 1 yrs old last month, would be glad of you could wish her and bless her…”

Shah Rukh Khan evaded the proposal, but responded to the fan with a sweet reply, “God bless her. She is very pretty," he said.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will soon be seen playing a scientist in Brahmastra.

The film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in lead roles.