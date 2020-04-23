Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's new life gets off to a shaky start

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's new life in Los Angeles hit by earthquake during this difficult time of coronavirus pandemic which has already created panic in the world.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's non-royal life doesn't seem to get an ideal start as their new hometown has been hit by a 3.7 magnitude earthquake.

The quake struck in the early hours of Wednesday morning at a depth of just over seven miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti tweeted: "Our Los Angeles Fire Department has activated to conduct its routine survey of the city to assess for any damages. City teams will continue to monitor." According to reports, the past ten days have already seen two earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater hit the area.

Harry and Meghan have recently relocated to Los Angeles after they decided to step down from their post as senior royals at the end of March. The couple is now rumoured to live in a rented Malibu home with their young son Archie where they seek permanent residence.



Meghan had a full-time career in Hollywood before her assimilation into the royal family. According to reports, she has a keen interest in getting back into it as soon as the current world crisis is eradicated.