Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Archie made a heart-warming video-call to the Queen

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, along with their baby Archie, wished Queen Elizabeth on her 94th birthday on Wednesday, via a heart-warming video call from Los Angeles.

As shared by royal correspondent Victoria Murphy, the Sussexes did in fact wish the Queen on the momentous occasion and showered her with love and prayers.

According to Entertainment Tonight, inside details about the call are to remain private as it was strictly non work-related, and a private affair.

Meanwhile, it was reported by E!News last month that Archie absolutely loves and enjoys FaceTiming with his pals.



Archie is "loving doing FaceTime playdates with other small children they have in their lives," the outlet's source said.