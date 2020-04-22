close
Wed Apr 22, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
April 22, 2020

Halle Barry reveals Pierce Brosnan saved her life during filming of James Bond scene

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Apr 22, 2020

Pierce Brosnan saved Halle Barry's life during the shooting of James Bond film Die Another Day, the actress revealed during an interview.

 Berry told  Jimmy Fallon that she choked   while shooting a scene in which she had to seduce 007.

The actress said Brosnan performed the Heimlich manoeuvre – a first-aid procedure where pressure is applied to the abdomen to dislodge an obstruction in the airways – on her  to save her life.

Recalling the incident she said: "I was supposed to be all sexy, trying to seduce him with a fig, and then I end up choking on it and he had to get up and do the Heimlich. 

She further said," James Bond knows how to Heimlich! He was there for me, he will always be one of my favorite people in the whole world.’ Saving lives on-and-off the scene, go Pierce!".


Latest News

More From Entertainment