Halle Barry reveals Pierce Brosnan saved her life during filming of James Bond scene

Pierce Brosnan saved Halle Barry's life during the shooting of James Bond film Die Another Day, the actress revealed during an interview.

Berry told Jimmy Fallon that she choked while shooting a scene in which she had to seduce 007.

The actress said Brosnan performed the Heimlich manoeuvre – a first-aid procedure where pressure is applied to the abdomen to dislodge an obstruction in the airways – on her to save her life.

Recalling the incident she said: "I was supposed to be all sexy, trying to seduce him with a fig, and then I end up choking on it and he had to get up and do the Heimlich.

She further said," James Bond knows how to Heimlich! He was there for me, he will always be one of my favorite people in the whole world.’ Saving lives on-and-off the scene, go Pierce!".



