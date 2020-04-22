Zoa Morani and family to donate blood to help COVID-19 patients heal

Zoa Morani rook up the advice of Ajay Devgn urging COVID-19 survivors to donate blood

Bollywood star Zoa Morani after recovering from coronavirus has decided to donate blood with her sister Shaza and father Karim, who were also diagnosed with the disease.

The actor took up the advice of Bollywood star Ajay Devgn urging COVID-19 survivors to donate blood as it may contain antibodies that could help fight the virus.

Zoa told Mirror Online: “This weekend, we are going to be donating our blood. Apparently after 14 days once you tested negative, you can give your blood to other people because you have antibodies in your blood. It might help other people heal and recover.”

Zoa said further that the family is back home but is still being extra cautious and maintaining distance as their father and producer Karim Morani suffers from cardiac issues.

“The symptoms are not the same for all. While my father had no symptoms, my sister got a terrible headache and fever. I, on the other hand, had developed all these symptoms. I started getting cough and my eyes were hurting. I was also not being able to breathe properly as if something was stuck inside my chest.”

“In the hospital, there were people around me in the ICU ward who were much more serious. They were on ventilators and needed oxygen masks because their symptoms were 10 times stronger than mine. Looking at them, I used to tell myself that I should be grateful because I could manage the symptoms myself,” she added.