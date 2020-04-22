Farah Khan's marriage proposal to Karan Johar when she was head over heels for him

Farah Khan was smitten by Karan Johar completely, and even went as far as proposing marriage to him

Indian film director Farah Khan is happily married and her close friend of nearly 25 years, Karan Johar is a proud single-parent of twins.

However, there had been a time when the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director spilled the beans of Khan being smitten by him completely, and even going as far as proposing marriage to him.

“Though yeh shaadi-shuda hai aur main kehna nahi chahta, Farah ne bohot koshish ki thi mere saath (Though she is married now and I don’t want to say this, Farah pursued me a lot),” he said a few years ago during the show Yaaron Ki Baaraat.

Looking back at a yarn from Scotland, Johar said: “Beech raat ko, ek ladki jab kisi ladke ke kamre mein aa jaati hai yeh bahana leke ki mere kamre mein bhoot hai... Main kya jo bhoot se rhyme karta hai woh hoon (In the middle of the night, when a girl comes to a boy’s room claiming that there is a ghost in her room… Am I an idiot to fall for it)?”

On the other hand, Khan too confessed that she had even asked Johar to marry her but he refused.

“There was a technical problem. Television ka tower bhi chalna chahiye, so I said iss TV ko off hi kar do. That is why maine bol diya no (The television tower needs to work as well, so I said let’s just turn off this TV. That is why I said no),” Johar recalled.