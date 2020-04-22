close
Tue Apr 21, 2020
Abhishek Bachchan reveals he wanted more children with Aishwarya Rai

Bollywood

Web Desk
Wed, Apr 22, 2020
Abhishek Bachchan reveals he wanted more children with Aishwarya Rai 

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai recently celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary, after tying the knot in a beautiful ceremony in 2007. 

While the actors are parents to an adorable daughter named Aaradhya, Abhishek revealed he wanted more kids with Aishwarya. 

In a interview earlier, the actor said he wanted a daughter and a son. 

Later on during Aishwarya’s pregnancy, he said, “I would love to have a daughter who looks just like Aish and then probably a son after that.”

On the work front, Abhishek will next be seen in Bob Biswas and in The Big Bull alongside Ileana D’Cruz. 

Meanwhile, Aishwarya will be reuniting with filmmaker Mani Ratnam in his upcoming directorial. 

