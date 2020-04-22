Kylie Jenner breaks quarantine to meet her best friend

Reality TV star Kylie Jenner stunned her best friend Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou amid lockdown, as she went out without make-up and barefoot to meet her.



Kylie was caught on camera when she snuck out to get some snacks. In a photograph, she was seen carrying a bag of salt and vinegar chips, as well as a packaged water bottle while leaving Stassie's home.

Kylie was almost unrecognizable as she chose to go make-up free, while her natural hair was pulled back into a knot.

The makeup make-up mogul kept it very low-key during the outing, wearing some matching tie-dye sweatshirt-pants and going barefoot while heading into her luxurious car.

Kylie stressed the need to self-quarantine amid the COVID-19 pandemic as there was a growing concern that millennials were not following good health advice put in place to contain the disease. She has also donated $1 million to relief efforts and to provide hand sanitizer for medical professionals on the front line.