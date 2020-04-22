Kylie Jenner breaks quarantine to meet her best friend

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Reality TV star Kylie Jenner stunned her best friend Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou amid lockdown, as she went out without make-up and barefoot to meet her.
Kylie was caught on camera when she snuck out to get some snacks. In a photograph, she was seen carrying a bag of salt and vinegar chips, as well as a packaged water bottle while leaving Stassie's home.
Kylie was almost unrecognizable as she chose to go make-up free, while her natural hair was pulled back into a knot.
The makeup make-up mogul kept it very low-key during the outing, wearing some matching tie-dye sweatshirt-pants and going barefoot while heading into her luxurious car.
Kylie stressed the need to self-quarantine amid the COVID-19 pandemic as there was a growing concern that millennials were not following good health advice put in place to contain the disease. She has also donated $1 million to relief efforts and to provide hand sanitizer for medical professionals on the front line.