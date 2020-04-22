George Clooney, Amal Clooney divorce rumours debunked: Julia Roberts speaks on cheating allegations

George, Amal Clooney divorce rumours debunked: Julia Roberts speaks on cheating allegations

George Clooney and Amal Clooney were rumoured to be headed towards a divorce earlier this year.

The reason behind their split was supposedly Julia Roberts, who according to some tabloids, was involved in a relationship with George.

However, this seemed unlikely, as an earlier interview of Julia came to light recently, wherein she can be seen talking about the couple and praising them.

The Pretty Woman actress had appeared on Ellen DeGeneres show, calling George and Amal Clooney a ‘great couple.’

In the interview, Ellen asked Julia if she had given her friend George some advice when he was about to welcome his twins at the time.

“Well, you know it’s gonna be so fun. They are a great couple and I think they don’t need advice from me or anybody else. Because also, nobody’s there with you at 3 o’clock in the morning when you’re just going, what am I doing?”

The actress added that parents with twins would eventually learn about parenting through trial and error and a lot of tears.