Tiger Shroff praises fighters, stuntmen in action films

Indian actor Tiger Shroff, who is widely appreciated as an action hero, praised all the fighters and stuntmen who work in action films.



Tiger turned to Instagram and shared behind the scenes video from his film Baaghi and wrote, “Highest respect to all the fighters and stuntmen who work in action films all over the world.”

He further said, “as an action hero if there’s one thing I’ve learned, is that the guys reacting to my hits and/or taking them are the real heroes. #baaghi #bts #throwback.”

The 30-year-old actor has grabbed the title of action hero after he played the lead role in action-thriller franchise Baaghi.



On the work front, the actor was last seen in Baaghi 3 opposite Shraddha Kapoor. The film hit the screens on March 5.

The film was running in the cinemas when the coronavirus pandemic hit the world.