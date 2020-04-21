close
Tue Apr 21, 2020
Alia Bhatt praises Salman Khan for his song 'Pyaar Karona'

Alia Bhatt praises Salman Khan for his song 'Pyaar Karona'

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has praised superstar Salman Khan for his coronavirus-themed track Pyaar Karona.

The Raazi actor took to Instagram and shared Salman Khan’s post and lauded the song calling it "lovely."

Alia wrote, “So Lovely @beingsalmankhan”.

Salman Khan released his single Pyaar Karona showcasing his singing skills amid the nationwide lockdown.

The Dabangg actor shared news about his coronavirus-themed song on social media with the link, released on his YouTube channel.

He wrote, “Emotionally paas rahona, physically duurr rahona, aise hi is lockdown tak #PyaarKarona!”

