Alia Bhatt praises Salman Khan for his song ‘Pyaar Karona’

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has praised superstar Salman Khan for his coronavirus-themed track Pyaar Karona.
The Raazi actor took to Instagram and shared Salman Khan’s post and lauded the song calling it "lovely."
Alia wrote, “So Lovely @beingsalmankhan”.
Salman Khan released his single Pyaar Karona showcasing his singing skills amid the nationwide lockdown.
The Dabangg actor shared news about his coronavirus-themed song on social media with the link, released on his YouTube channel.
He wrote, “Emotionally paas rahona, physically duurr rahona, aise hi is lockdown tak #PyaarKarona!”