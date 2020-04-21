Cole Sprouse opens up about receiving death threats and Kaia Gerber dating rumours

Cole Sprouse refuted claims about him being in a relationship with model Kaia Gerber instead of Lili Reinhart

Hollywood actor Cole Sprouse seems to have had it with the malicious gossips circulating as the actor stepped forward shutting down all claims about his personal life.

The 27-year-old Riverdale star turned to his Instagram to refute claims spreading around like wildfire about him being in a relationship with model Kaia Gerber instead of Lili Reinhart.

The former Disney star spoke about the invasion of his privacy and false rumours that have also been leading to him receiving death threats.

“I tolerate a lot of rumors and slander from people online claiming to be my fans. Fans who feel entitled to my privacy precisely because I never indulge them,” he wrote on his Instagram Story.

“But attacking my friends, baseless accusations, leaking my address and sending death threats are all qualities of insanity and fanaticism,” he added.

Opening up about his on-and-off relationship with his Riverdale costar, Sprouse added: “When I first stepped into a public relationship this was one of the foreseeable consequences. And while I truly never intended to indulge any part of my private life to the ravenous horde, it’s clear my restraint in updating them has allowed them to push their own agenda onto my habits and lifestyle.”

“So in conclusion- please eat my delectable [expletive] (Making me post a goddamn white font insta story like a divorced mother of three).”



The clarification was issued after fans had started speculating that the actor had been dating the 18-year-old model, who had recently ended her relationship with comedian Pete Davidson.